Fresenius gets early win in effort to maintain insurance premium assistance for dialysis patients

A Texas district court has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) requested by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS +0.7% ) and others seeking relief from new U.S. regulations prohibiting insurance premium assistance for certain dialysis patients. The TRO will remain in place until the earlier of January 26 or the date the court is able to rule on the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction.

Previously: Fresenius says pending regulation to end premium assistance could harm its business; subpoena received related to investigation into related charity (Jan. 9)