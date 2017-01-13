Five reasons ClubCorp is likely to be acquired

From Imperial Capital's George Kelly:

1) A $50M IT project is nearing completion which could help boost margins in H2.

2) Kelly sees $100M in annual FCF this year and next.

3) The company's "trophy properties" could sell for as much as 12x EBITDA, with proceeds used to cut debt.

4) Recent property sales by other publicly-traded companies in Japan show an appetite for M&A in the space.

5) Activist FrontFour has been pushing for a deal.

Imperial maintains its Outperform rating and $21 price target.

