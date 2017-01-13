Stifel Nicolaus says consumers are waiting for the proof

Stifel Nicolaus Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza provides some analysis to Seeking Alpha on today's retail sales print.

"While consumers may be increasingly optimistic regarding the future for the U.S. economy as the Trump administration (potentially) ushers in a series of pro-growth policy initiatives, at least for now, consumers are waiting for the proof before buying the pudding," Piegza writes.

"At this point, most Americans are still feeling the pinch from rising health and housing costs against the backdrop of still-modest income gains," she adds.

