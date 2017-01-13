Oil rig count drops for first time in 11 weeks

The U.S. weekly active oil rig count fell by 7 to 522, the first decline following 11 weeks of gains, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

The overall rig count, which includes one additional natural gas rig to 136 and a miscellaneous rig, dropped by 6 to 659.

The numbers are little changed from a year ago at this time, when 515 oil rigs and 135 gas rigs were employed, totaling 650 rigs.

