Longtime Treasury bulls Hoisington and Hunt are unshaken

The Hoisington Capital duo remind that markets - as they initially did in 2009 - have quickly priced in sizable positive effects from a mammoth fiscal stimulus package.

The rush to judgement then was wrong, and may be so today as well. The mistake then (and now?): To assume the economy is "an understandable and controllable machine rather than a complex, adaptive system."

There is, they say, an underestimation of the negative impact of delayed implementation and other lags, not to mention the risk of unintended consequences.

There's also monetary policy, and if that continues to tighten, it could offset any effect from fiscal actions.

They expect GDP growth of just 2% this year, and a 30-year Treasury yield trending toward that low figure (vs. 3% currently).

