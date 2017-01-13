Contrarian Goldman sees peso rally

The peso didn't have a very good 2016, and it's the worst-performer so far this year among the world's 16 major currencies, making new record lows vs. the dollar seemingly every day.

Acknowledging the major risk to Mexico from a bout of U.S. protectionism, Goldman's chief emerging market macro strategist Kamakshya Trivedi, says it's all been priced in at this point. "There is a good chance that worst-case scenarios are not realized and the MXN may benefit from stronger U.S. growth given a cheaper currency.”

Trivedi and team say the peso could rally 13-19% vs. the greenback over the next year.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, UMX, DBMX, SMK, QMEX, HEWW