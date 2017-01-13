Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi bullish on forthcoming iPhone cycle, unclear longer term

With a pent-up portion of Apple's (AAPL -0.2% ) iPhone install base considered set for iPhone 8 upgrades (estimates base 80% greater than at point of iPhone 6 release), the analyst feels "very comfortable" recommending Apple into this year's iPhone release and notes such cycles have historically presented value for investors.

Beyond that term, however, and with the smartphone (from where Apple presently derives a majority of its revenues and profits) increasingly mature, a shift to other sources (services, television, Watch etc.) of growth that can contribute meaningfully represents a key area of focus, one that remains to this point more so unpredictable.

