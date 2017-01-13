Santander Consumer touched by Fiat's EPA troubles

Fiat Chrysler has had a rough couple of sessions as the EPA alleges the company used engine management software to violate the Clean Air Act.

Santander Consumer (SC -2.6% ), of course, originates loans and leases for a number of Chrysler models under the Chrysler Capital brand, notes Sandler O'Neill's Chris Donat.

The number of vehicles is relatively small, he says, but still accounts for 2.6% of Santander's total. He sees limited origination impact unless the scandal worsens.

