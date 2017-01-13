Retail chains sold off as consumers wait for the proof

Some major store chain names are lower after the retail sales report this morning showed weakness in some key categories and GameStop issued disappointing sales numbers for the holiday period.

Best Buy (BBY -0.7% ), Wal-Mart (WMT -1% ), Target (TGT -1.3% ), Signet Jewelers (SIG -3% ), J.C. Penney (JCP -1.6% ), Nordstrom (JWN -1.4% ) and Conn's (CONN -4% ) are some of the stocks in the retail sector that are trailing market averages.

Earlier today, Stifel's Lindsay Piegza told Seeking Alpha that consumers are waiting for the proof of the Trump GDP breakout amid the reality of higher healthcare costs. At least for today, some investors may be doing the same.

Previously: Retail sales fall short of estimates (Jan. 13)

Previously: Stifel Nicolaus says consumers are waiting for the proof (Jan. 13)