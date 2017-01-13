Reuters: Pratt and Whitney exec, others depart amid ethics concerns

The head of the F-35 engine program and nine other employees have left United Technologies' (UTX -0.6% ) Pratt & Whitney unit after an internal audit uncovered an ethics problem linked to a business trip by South Korean military officials to the U.S. several years ago, Reuters reports.

The incident involved a breach of Pratt's ethics guidelines but no violation of U.S. export control or anti-bribery laws, according to the report.

UTX is said to have sharply increased its enforcement of ethics guidelines, including rules about client entertainment, after a 2012 agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in which it paid more than $75M to settle charges related to hundreds of export control violations.