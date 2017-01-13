Herbalife up nearly 4% after FTC chief sets exit

A notable opponent of MLMs, FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez announces her resignation, effective Feb. 10. Her exit will leave just two commissioners - one a D, and one a R - meaning the new administration will have three slots to fill.
Ramirez's replacement will also surely be less hostile to mergers (she helped stop the Staples/Office Depot and Sysco/ U.S. Foods deals).
Herbalife (HLF +3.8%), NuSkin (NUS +2.3%), Avon (AVP +1.1%), Primerica (PRI +3%) are among the names which may find easier sledding.