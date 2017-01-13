Trucking stocks rev higher

Trucking stocks are bouncing back strong after hitting a rough patch over the last week.
"I think today’s strength is simply a reversal of the recent stock underperformance of the truckers since peaking in early December, as well as a recognition that 4Q-end trends in December were solid, particularly in truckload," Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford tells Bloomberg.
Thge list of notable gainers includes YRC Worldwide (YRCW +6.5%), Patriot Transportation (PATI +5.5%), Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI +5.1%), USA Truck (USAK +4.8%), Marten Transport (MRTN +3.7%), ArcBest Corporation (ARCB +4%), Celadon Group (CGI +3.8%), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO +3.4%), Heartland Express (HTLD +2.2%) and Landstar System (LSTR +1.6%).