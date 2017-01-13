ConocoPhillips makes new oil discovery in Alaska's North Slope

ConocoPhillips (COP +1% ) says it discovered oil in the Greater Mooses Tooth Unit in the northeast region of National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.

The Willow discovery wells, Tinmiaq 2 and 6, were drilled early 2016 and encountered a respective 72 ft. and 42 ft. of net pay, and Tinmiaq 2 initial tests show recoverable resource potential of 300M barrels or more.

COP estimates Willow could produce as much as 100K bbl/day, and forecasts initial commercial production as early as 2023.