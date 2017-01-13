Paccar, Colfax upgraded at RBC

Paccar (PCAR +1.8% ) pushes higher after shares are upgraded to Outperform at both RBC Capital and BMO Capital.

RBC says it is more constructive on PCAR's end markets and earnings outlook, and sees the NAFTA Class 8 market as troughing in 2017 with Europe more resilient than feared; meanwhile, PCAR remains a best in class operator with a strong balance sheet and cash generation and an opportunity to improve margins as it increases internal engine penetration and parts revenues rise.