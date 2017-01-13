Stocks steady after bank majors report

Stocks ended mostly higher, marked by another record closing high in the Nasdaq, in light trading before the three-day weekend.

There was little news after big banks Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and PNC Financial reported better than expected Q4 earnings, although only JPM beat revenue expectations; Wells Fargo rose despite a drop in its Q4 profit.

The top banking ETF jumped 1.1%, helping push financial stocks (+0.6%) to the top of the day's leaderboard.

For the week, the S&P ended 0.1% lower and the Dow slipped 0.4%, but the Nasdaq rose 1%.

U.S. crude oil fell 1.2% at $52.37/bbl, wrapping up its first weekly loss in five weeks on lingering doubts over the extent of OPEC cuts and concerns about China's economy.

U.S. Treasurys recouped some of their early losses but still closed in the red, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising by 2 bps at 2.39%.