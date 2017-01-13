YPF +24% for the week but Vaca Muerta still needs higher oil prices

News that Argentina's government worked out a deal to attract billions of investment dollars in the Vaca Muerta shale sent shares of state oil company YPF up 24% for the week and sparks hope that the country can eventually fulfill its promise as an important energy player.

YPF owns 50% of the concessions at Vaca Muerta, which contains the second-largest reserves of shale gas in the world; YPF President Miguel Angel Gutiérrez says that without the new agreement, companies would be investing as much as 30% less this year in Argentina's unconventional resources.

One of the constraints removed by the deal involves the minimum number of workers that union contracts say must be on hand to work at each well, as old rules were discouraged companies from bring new fracking technology - which requires fewer employees - to Argentina

But even with an improved cost structure, analysts say Vaca Muerta may remain largely untapped until world oil prices recover further.