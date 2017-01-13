Governor sees Dakota pipeline built; campsite itself could harm environment

North Dakota Gov. Burgum tells Reuters that he believes the Dakota Access Pipeline eventually will be built, and asks protesters at the site to help clean up their camp before spring floodwaters arrive.

"The world's going to change dramatically" when Trump moves into the White House as far as resolving the pipeline," Burgum says. "I would expect that [Energy Transfer Partners (ETE, ETP)] will get its easement and it will go through."

Dakota Access opponents have argued that construction would damage sacred lands of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and any leaks could pollute the tribe's water supply.

But Burgum hopes protesters will clean their camp before it becomes its own threat to the environment: More than 300 vehicles, dozens of temporary dwellings and other debris have been abandoned at the campsite, which sits in a flood plain that is likely to be overrun by spring rain and snowmelt.