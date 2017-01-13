Moody’s to pay $864M in subprime ratings settlement

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) agrees to pay $864M to the U.S. Department of Justice and 21 states to resolve an investigation involving bond grades it issued before the 2008 housing collapse.

The ratings agency will pay $437.5M to the DoJ and $426.3M to the states, including $150M to California, an epicenter of the subprime debacle.

Moody's says in the settlement that it at times deviated from methodologies it said it would use to rate mortgage bonds and used a more lenient standard on some complicated bonds than it had disclosed, but the settlement does not contain a finding it violated the law or any admission of liability.

Moody's says it will record an after-tax charge of ~$702M, or $3.62/share, in Q4 2016.