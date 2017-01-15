Trump talks Russia sanctions, 'One China'

In an interview with the WSJ, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would keep intact sanctions against Russia "at least for a period of time," however, "if you get along and Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions?"

Trump also said he wouldn't commit to the "One China" policy until he sees progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices, and won't label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office, but will rather "talk to them first."

