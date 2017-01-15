Facebook aims to tackle fake news in Germany

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is rolling out measures to fact check and flag fake news for the first time outside the U.S., bringing the tests to Germany in an attempt to control the proliferation of news hoaxes ahead of its election.

Users will now be able to report a story as fake and it will be sent to Correctiv, a third-party fact checker. If it's fake, the item will be flagged as "disputed," with an explanation.

Disputed stories will not be prioritized by the news feed algorithm and people will receive a warning if they decide to share it.

Previously: Germany may fine Facebook per fake news item (Dec. 28 2016)