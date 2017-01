Theresa May will announce that Britain is seeking a clean and hard Brexit in a speech on Tuesday that will promise to create a "strong new partnership" with the EU.

A Downing Street source told the Sunday Times that May had "gone for the full works," although the prime minister's staff admitted her words were likely to cause a "market correction" that could lead to a fresh fall in the pound.

Update: Sterling has plunged 1.6% to $1.1983, depths not seen since the flash crash in early October.

ETFs: EWU, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU