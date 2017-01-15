FDA extends review period by three months for Lilly and Incyte's rheumatoid arthritis candidate baricitinib

The FDA has extended the action (PDUFA) date by three months for its review of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of baricitinib for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. The agency says it needs more time to review additional data analyses that Lilly submitted at its request.

The new action date should be April 19. The company says the later date will not affect its 2017 financial guidance.

Baricitinib is a once-daily, orally administered, selective JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor, enzymes that play key roles in a range of inflammatory diseases. It is being co-developed by Lilly and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) under an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement inked in December 2009.