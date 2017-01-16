Shareholders fight to keep Peabody stock

At a court hearing this Thursday, shareholders of Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) will seek to be part of a reorganized company, Barron's reports.

The reason stakeholders are fuming is that after Peabody started the bankruptcy process, coal prices went through the roof (contract prices spiked from $81 a metric ton to $285 over the last year).

But even with the appointment of an equity holders' committee, it's unlikely that the bankruptcy will leave anything for existing shareholders (Peabody creditors have already agreed to support the plan that cancels the stock).