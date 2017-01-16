JPMorgan upgrades Indonesian stocks after row

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has raised its call for Indonesian stocks to Neutral from Underweight, partially reversing a move it made in November.
"Redemption and bond volatility risks have now played out, in our view... Indonesia's macro fundamentals are strong, with high potential growth rate and low debt/GDP with economic reform."
The Indonesian government cut its business ties with JPMorgan after the bank downgraded its investment recommendation on local stocks to Underweight from Overweight in a November research note.
