Trump vows health 'insurance for everybody'

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to provide "insurance to everybody" under his plan to replace Obamacare, The Washington Post reports.

"It's very much formulated down to the final strokes. We haven't put it in quite yet but we're going to be doing it soon," he said. People covered under the law "can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much simplified form. Much less expensive and much better."

Trump also promised to force pharmaceutical companies to directly negotiate drug prices with the government for Medicare and Medicaid, stating "they're politically protected, but not anymore."

Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP,SEM