The 10 most competitive countries in the world

Business school INSEAD has released its annual "Global Talent Competiveness Index," an annual benchmarking report that measures the ability of countries to compete for talent.

High ranking countires share key traits, including educational systems that meet the needs of the economy, employment policies that favor flexibility, mobility and entrepreneurship.

Here are the top 10 (out of 118 nations): 1) Switzerland, 2) Singapore, 3) United Kingdom, 4) United States, 5) Sweden, 6) Australia, 7) Luxembourg, 8) Denmark, 9) Finland, and 10) Norway.

