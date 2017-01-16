Prelude to a U.S.-China trade war?

The risk of a serious trade war between the world's two largest economies has sharply increased, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.

China last week raised anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. imports of the grains from 42.2% to as much as 53.7%, and hiked anti-subsidy penalties from 11.2% to as much as 12%.

While distillers' dried grains don't tend to grab headlines, it's bad news for U.S. producers. In 2015, China imported $2B of the grains, which are a profitable by-product of the American corn-ethanol industry.

