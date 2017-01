Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, CEO Tom Enders told the DLD digital tech conference.

In 2016, the company formed a division called Urban Air Mobility that's exploring concepts such as a vehicle to transport individuals or a helicopter-style vehicle that can carry multiple riders.

The aim would be for people to book the vehicle using an app, similar to car-sharing schemes.