IMF boosts growth forecast for U.S.

The IMF has raised its forecasts for the U.S. economy, reflecting an expected boost from the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump.

The new outlook sees U.S. growth at 2.3% this year and 2.5% in 2018 (+0.1% and +0.4% from previous estimates), marking an improvement from lackluster American growth of around 1.6% in 2016.

Regarding its World Economic Outlook, the IMF kept its overall growth forecasts unchanged from October at 3.4% for 2017 and 3.6% for 2018, up from 3.1% growth in 2016, the weakest year since the financial crisis.