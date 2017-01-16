Nevada casinos return to the black

The Nevada Gaming Control Board publishes its final report on FY16 casino revenue numbers.

Standing out was the $979M in net income tallied for the year by the state's larger casinos, compared to a loss in 2015 of $662M in FY15. It's the first time since FY08 that the 273 larger Nevada casinos haven't reported a fiscal year net loss.

Coin operated devices generated 66.1% of all casino revenue, while pit revenue was 30.2% and sports pool revenue came in at 1.9%.

The share of revenue derived from gambling decreased 60 bps to 42.6%.

Nevada Gaming Abstract 2016 (pdf)

