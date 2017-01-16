Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams for $2.7B, boosts Permian presence

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) agrees to acquire Clayton Williams Energy (NASDAQ:CWEI) for $2.7B in cash and stock, confirming an earlier report.

NBL says the deal creates the industry’s second largest Southern Delaware Basin acreage position and provides more than 4,200 drilling locations on ~120K net acres, with 2B-plus boe in net reserves.

The value of the deal, based on NBL's Friday closing price, is ~$139 per CWEI share or $3.2B in aggregate, including the assumption of ~$500M in net debt.

NBL also revises its 2017 totoal capex budget to $2.1B-$2.5B and sees sales volumes between 410K-420K boe/day.