OPEC predicts price stability in 2017

Oil markets are going to stabilize this year, according to OPEC's Secretary General.

Speaking in Venezuela, Mohammed Barkindo, also said he remains optimistic that OPEC economies will improve as a result of last year's producer agreement.

It comes after Saudi Arabia said the Kingdom is committed to cutting its output and is prepared to extend the supply deal if necessary.

Crude futures +0.3% to $52.54/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWTI, UCO, DWTI, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, OILX