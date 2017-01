Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say today, in a speech outlining her 12 priorities for upcoming divorce talks with the bloc.

Those will likely include leaving the EU's single market and regaining full control of Britain's borders, reinforcing fears of a "hard Brexit," which has weighed heavily on the pound.

May's speech will begin at 6:45 a.m. ET.

