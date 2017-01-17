China's Xi: No winners in a trade war

Making the first appearance by a Chinese leader at the WEF in Davos, President Xi Jinping said the world's most important task is to revive the global economy and pressed his case for free trade.

"Protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room," he declared. "No one will win a trade war."

He likened the world economy to a "big ocean that you cannot escape from," adding that any attempt to cut off from world would simply not be possible.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, EWH, CAF, FXP, YANG, KWEB, PGJ, GXC, CYB, HAO, CQQQ, CNY, MCHI, PEK, CHN, CHIQ, CHIX, TAO, QQQC, TDF, XPP, ASHS, CNXT, YXI, CHAU, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CHAD, FXCH, ECNS, CXSE, CHII, CHIM, KBA, CHIE, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, KFYP, AFTY, FHK, HAHA, ASHX, CNHX, XINA, CNYA