Elbit Systems awarded approx. $17M contract to supply ground breaking BrightNite systems

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded approx. $17M contract to supply ground breaking, multi spectral BrightNite systems to an air force in a NATO country.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems commented, "We are proud to have won this contract which enables helicopter pilots to gain highly advanced operational capabilities by flying in more than 90% of the nights and in adverse weather conditions. The BrightNite revolutionary solution is suitable for a variety of missions such as Special Forces and search and rescue. Given the important role helicopters are playing in the modern battlefield and the necessity of operating at night, we hope other customers will follow this selection by a NATO country's air force."

