Second late-stage study of uterine fibroid treatment successful; Allergan to submit U.S. marketing application in H2

A second Phase 3 clinical trial, Venus II, assessing Gedeon Richter's ulipristal acetate in women with abnormal bleeding due to uterine fibroids met all co-primary and secondary endpoints compared to placebo. Development partner Allergan (NYSE:AGN) will commercialize in the U.S. and Canada. It plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in H2.

Ulipristal acetate is a selective progesterone receptor modulator that acts directly on the progesterone receptors in the endometrium, uterine fibroids and the pituitary gland. It is marketed in Europe by Gedeon Richter under the brand name Esmya. It was approved by Health Canada in June 2013 under the brand name Fibristal.

Gedeon and Watson Laboratories inked a deal to develop and market Esmya in the U.S. and Canada in December 2010. Watson was subsequently acquired by Actavis in November 2012 which acquired Allergan in March 2015.

Previously: Allergan advances uterine fibroid treatment, NDA planned for next year (May 9, 2016)