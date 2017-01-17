Benitec Bio's BB-301 an Orphan Drug for rare type of muscular dystrophy

The European Commission designates Benitec Biopharma's (NASDAQ:BNTC) BB-301 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), an inherited disorder characterized by muscle weakness, specifically droopy eyelids and difficulty swallowing.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Preclinical stage BB-301 is a DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) therapeutic that is designed to "knockdown and replace" the mutant gene PABPN1, which causes OPMD. A Phase 1/2 study is expected to commence in 2018.