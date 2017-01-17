WEX and Ondeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to WEX small business customers

WEX (NYSEMKT:WEX) and OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) announced a partnership in which WEX's qualifying customers will be able to use the OnDeck financing to invest in their business' growth, manage cash flow or finance their purchase of Wex products and services.

As per the agreement, WEX customers will gain access to the OnDeck product suite of loans up to $500,000 and lines of credit up to $100,000.

“Our partnership with OnDeck will be a huge benefit to our small to mid-sized business customers who will now have access to new sources of financing,” said Brian Fournier, vice president, fleet channel partner, WEX. “The strategic partnership will enable these customers to take advantage of OnDeck’s leading portfolio of products and services.”

Press Release