UnitedHealth Group FY16 revenues up 18%; earnings and non-GAAP EPS up 25%; updates 2017 guidance; shares up 2% premarket

UnitedHealth Group (UNH -0.3%) Q4 results: Revenues: $47,523M (+9.0%); Premiums: $36,740M (+15.8%); Products: $6,959M (-16.9%); Services: $3,563M (+7.5%); Investment and other income: $261M (+45.0%).
UnitedHealthcare: $37,936M (+15.6%); Optum: $22,167M (+1.2%).
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual Revenues: $13,492M (+11.9%); UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement Revenues: $14,043M (+15.8%); UnitedHealthcare Community & State Revenues: $8,642M (+16.6%); UnitedHealthcare Global Revenues: $1,759M (+42.1%).
OptumHealth: $4,513M (+23.0%); OptumInsight: $2,079M (+14.7%); OptumRx: $15,857M (-4.8%).
Operating Income: $3,537M (+43.3%); Net Income: $1,904M (+56.3%); EPS: $1.96 (+55.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.11 (+50.7%).
FY2016 results: Revenues: $184,828M (+17.6%); Premiums: $144,106M (+13.3%); Products: $26,658M (+54.0%); Services: $13,236M (+11.0%); Investment and other income: $828M (+16.6%).
UnitedHealthcare: $148,569M (+13.1%); Optum: $83,593M (+23.7%).
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual Revenues: $53,072M (+12.5%); UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement Revenues: $56,329M (+13.3%); UnitedHealthcare Community & State Revenues: $32,945M (+14.0%); UnitedHealthcare Global Revenues: $6,223M (+13.1%).
OptumHealth: $16,908M (+21.4%); OptumInsight: $7,333M (+18.4%); OptumRx: $60,440M (+25.2%).
Operating Income: $13,280M (+20.5%); Net Income: $7,237M (+24.5%); EPS: $7.48 (+24.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $8.05 (+24.8%); Quick Assets: $13,275M (+2.8%); CF Ops: $9,795M (+0.6%).
2017 Guidance: Revenues: $197B - 199B; GAAP EPS: $8.75 - $9.05; Non-GAAP EPS: $9.30 - 9.60; CF Ops: $11.5B - 12B.
Shares are up 2% premarket.