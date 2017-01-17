Tiffany reports on holiday sales

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) reports global holiday sales were $966M, up 1% Y/Y on a constant currency basis.

Sales growth in Asia-Pacific and Japan was largely offset by lower sales in the Americas and Europe.

Comparable store sales declined 2% during the two-month period.

“These overall holiday period sales results were somewhat lower than we had anticipated, but we continue to benefit from a favorable gross margin and prudent expense management," notes CEO Frederic Cumenal.

Tiffany is due to report its full Q4 results on March 17.

