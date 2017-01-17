Futures slip ahead of earnings, Brexit speech

Following a mixed session across the globe, U.S. stock index futures are all down 0.5% ahead of another round of Q4 earnings and Theresa May's Brexit speech.

She's likely to outline her 12 priorities for upcoming divorce talks with the bloc, including leaving the EU's single market and regaining full control of Britain's borders.

Oil is up 1.3% at $53.07/bbl, gold is 1.8% higher at $1217/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 5 bps to 2.32%.

