Memorial Production Partners files for Chapter 11

Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) files for Chapter 11 reorganization in a restructuring that it believes will strengthen its financial position and eliminate more than $1.3B of debt.

MEMP says its plan support agreement with noteholders is supported by holders of 69% of its 7.625% senior notes due 2021 and 6.875% senior notes due 2022; also, lenders holding 100% of the loans under MEMP's revolving credit facility support the plan with a separate plan support agreement.

MEMP says it is not seeking debtor-in-possession financing at this time.