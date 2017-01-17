Pound on the rise even as May calls for clean break from EU

We will seek greatest possible access to single market, but not membership to it, says U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, announcing (reiterating) her intention for a clean break with the EU.

What we are proposing cannot mean membership of the single market, but we will seek a free trade agreement with the EU. China and the Gulf states have expressed interest in trade deals with the U.K. (and the Trump administration will no doubt do so as well).

Rights of EU nationals already in the U.K. will be guaranteed, and protecting the rights of those Brits already living on the Continent is also a priority. Any deal must, however, must include control of EU migrants.

The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is on the rise as May also confirms that both houses of parliament will need to approve Brexit. The pound is up 1.8% vs. the dollar, and up vs. the euro (though by not nearly as much). The FTSE 100 is down 0.6% , inline with the rest of Europe.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU