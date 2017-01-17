Morgan Stanley +2% as trading business lifts Q4 results

Q4 net income of $1.7B or $0.81 per share vs. $986M and $0.43 one year ago. Annualized ROE of 8.7% in Q4.

Institutional Securities pretax income of $1.3B up from $672M a year ago, on revenue of $4.6B, up from $3.5B. Advisory revenue of $628M up from $516M. Equity underwriting revenue of $225M slips from $352M. Sales and trading net revenue of $3.2B up from $2.3B. Fixed income sale and trading revenue of $1.5B up from $550M.

Wealth Management pretax income of $891M up from $768M a year ago on revenue of $4B up from $3.8B. Asset management fee revenue of $2.2B vs. $2.1B. Transactional revenue of $774M down from $861M. Net interest income of $984M up from $779M thanks to higher deposit and loan balances.

CET 1 ratio of 15.8%. Tangible book value per share of $31.98. Roughly $1B worth of stock bought back during Q4, and $3.5B for the year ($2.1B in 2015).

MS +2% premarket

