BioLineRx initiates mid-stage study of BL-8040/KEYTRUDA combo for pancreatic cancer; shares up 11% premarket

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) initiates a second Phase 2a trial investigating BL-8040, in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The open-label, single center, single-arm study will focus on how the two drugs might synergize. The trial also includes multiple assessments to evaluate the biological anti-tumor effects induced by the combination.

In August 2016, the Company collaborated with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the investigation of BL-8040 in combination with KEYTRUDA in pancreatic cancer. The investigator-sponsored study is part of a strategic, immuno-oncology, clinical research collaboration between MSD (known as Merck (MRK) in the US and Canada) and MD Anderson Cancer Center aimed at evaluating Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in combination with various treatments and novel drugs.

BL-8040 is a short peptide for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, solid tumors, and certain hematological indications. It functions as a high-affinity antagonist for CXCR4, a chemokine receptor that is directly involved in tumor progression, angiogenesis, metastasis and cell survival. CXCR4 is over-expressed in more than 70% of human cancers and its expression often correlates with disease severity.