More on New Oriental Education & Technology's FQ2

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 24.1% to $312.19M in FQ2, driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses.

Books and others revenue expanded 9.4% to $29.05M.

K-12 after-school tutoring business gross revenue increased ~45% and enrollment growth ~78% Y/Y for the quarter.

Total student enrollments grew 56% Y/Y to 1,312,300.

The total number of schools and learning centers +69 Y/Y to 789.

FQ3 Guidance: Total net revenues: $408.7M to $421.8M (+18% to +22% Y/Y).