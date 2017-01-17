AstraZeneca refines endpoints in late-stage lung cancer studies of durvalumab and tremelimumab; shares up 2% premarket

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has tweaked the endpoints of its Phase 3 clinical trial, MYSTIC, assessing durvalumab and tremelimumab for first-line treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The original objective was the effect on progression-free survival (PFS) but overall survival (OS) has been added, both for the combination and durvalumab monotherapy. The company says PFS data should be available by mid-year and final OS data no later than 2018.

The ongoing Phase 3 NEPTUNE study will be expanded with local patients to support a regulatory submission in China for the combination in first-line NSCLC.

A new Phase 3, PEARL, has been initiated that will assess durvalumab monotherapy versus standard-of-care chemo in first-line NSCLC patients whose tumors express PD-L1. It will focus on Asian patients, primarily Chinese, due to the high prevalence of NSCLC in the region.

Durvalumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) which is expressed by some tumors to evade detection by the immune system by binding to PD-1 on cytotoxic T lymphocytes. Blocking the interaction between PD-L1 and PD-1 enhances the immune system's ability to detect and kill cancer cells.

Tremelimumab is a selective human antibody that binds to cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4), thereby "releasing the brakes" on T cell activation and boosting the immune system's ability to kill cancer cells.