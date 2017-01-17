Dollar continues under pressure

After a roaring end to 2016, the greenback continues to struggle in the new year, with the dollar index off another 0.6% this morning. Not helping is a weekend interview with the WSJ in which the president-elect called the dollar "too strong."

Strongest vs. the dollar today is the U.K. pound even as Prime Minister Theresa May calls for a clean break with the EU.

The dollar's decline is boosting the bid for the roughed-up precious metals, with both gold and silver higher by 1.25% for the session. At $1,211 per ounce, gold is at its strongest level since late November.