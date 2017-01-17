Papa Murphy’s Holdings to refranchise more stores

Papa Murphy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) announces that it will accelerate its refranchising strategy through an expanded relationship with specialist Franchise Performance Group.

"Refranchising these locations will generate significant cash flow which we will use to reduce leverage," says interim CEO Jean Kirby.

"As we sell company stores, we retain the royalty annuity that investors find so attractive in a franchised system. This, combined with our previously announced, first-ever national television campaign, a renewed focus on product innovation, and tight control on SG&A management, positions us well to return the company to profitable growth," adds Birch.

Source: Press Release