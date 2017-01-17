Biogen to pay Forward Pharma $1.25B in patent infringement case related to MS med Tecfidera; Forward up 74% premarket

Ultra-thinly traded Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) is up 74% premarket on average volume in response to the signing of a Settlement and Licence Agreement with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) related to their dispute over a patent covering methods of treating multiple sclerosis (MS) with 480 mg of dimethyl fumarate (DMF), the active ingredient in Biogen's top selling Tecfidera.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will pay Forward $1.25B in cash plus royalties under certain circumstances for an irrevocable co-exclusive license to all Forward intellectual property in the U.S. The licence can be converted to exclusive subject to conditions.

The dispute relates to Biogen's U.S. Patent No. 8,399,514 and Forward's patent application 11/576,871. Forward maintains that it was "first to file." The USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) announced an interference in April 2015 and declared Forward the Senior Party.

The proceeds before the PTAB and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will continue to completion.